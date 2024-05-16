Butler responds to claims of insensitive, exploitative questioning

The former police officer who reported child sexual abuse and grooming allegations against a superior has labelled questioning relating to the matter by Labor's Jen Butler in parliament as insensitive and exploitative.
Ms Butler, however, has maintained that hard questions still need to be asked to ensure responses to child sexual abuse claims are not covered up, with due respect to victim-survivors.
Labor in parliament on Wednesday had taken the government to task once again on what former police minister Michael Ferguson and former speaker Mark Shelton knew about the allegations against former police inspector Paul Reynolds before he took his own life in 2018 while under a professional standards investigation and was granted a police funeral.
Former cop Will Smith has revealed that information he took to police resulted in the investigation, based on allegations he received that year and his own experiences with Mr Reynolds as a young man.
"Despite the absence of concrete convictions, the pain and repercussions for the victims and our community are still considerable," he said.
"So why, six years on, are politicians dredging up the past in a manner that seems more focused on scoring political points than on healing and justice?
"It's disheartening to witness such insensitive and ill-informed interrogation tactics, particularly when there are still young, vulnerable members of our community grappling with the aftermath of these events.
"Ms Butler and her colleagues have a responsibility to uphold the principles of compassion, integrity, and accountability, rather than exploiting a painful chapter in victims lives for personal or political gain."
Ms Butler in response said the Commission of Inquiry into state responses into institutional child sexual abuse reported instances of cover-ups in state agencies and exposed a number of horrific findings.
"The importance of shining a light on instances of state cover-ups of child sexual abuse has never been greater," she said.
"We strive to remain respectful to victim survivors and those affected by instances of abuse at all times, but remain conscious of our obligation to ask hard questions when questions need to be asked."
