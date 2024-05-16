What's in the budget for Bass? How the Federal budget will affect us

After weeks of anticipation, the 2024 Federal budget is officially in.
Having been drafted during a cost of living crisis, there's no way the policies could please everyone. Even still, the budget has attracted its fair share of supporters and opponents.
But how will it affect the people of Bass? We looked at Labor's promises for the region to find out.
All 47,000 taxpayers in the Bass electorate are set to receive a tax cut under this budget, with an average amount of $1343.
Having previously been excluded from these benefits, Australians earning less than $45,000 now stand to gain from tax cuts.
More medicines will be added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) while co-payments are frozen.
Tasmanian Senator Helen Polley said this $4 billion investment would ease pressure on household budgets.
"Residents in Bass have already saved $1,630,806 thanks to the Albanese Government's commitment to delivering cheaper medicines," she said.
"Thanks to our freeze on the maximum cost of PBS medicines, everyone in Bass who accesses them is set to save even more."
Pensioners and concession card holders won't pay more than $7.70 for PBS medications for the next five years.
The government claimed it will cut $3 billion in student debt for more than three million Australians to "make the HECS-HELP system fairer".
The HELP indexation rate is being capped to either the Consumer Price Index or Wage Price index and backdated to 1 June 2023.
This change is set to support 10,312 people with a HELP debt in Bass.
The Federal government reaffirmed its commitment to improve the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) to ensure "every dollar of funding goes to those who need it the most".
"In this budget, the government is providing a further $468.7 million to support people with disability and get the NDIS back on track," Ms Polley said.
Key investments include $214 million over two years to fight fraud and co-design NDIS reforms.
The maximum rate of Commonwealth Rent Assistance will be raised by 10 per cent, a $1.9 billion investment that's aimed to help nearly one million homes nationwide.
It's estimated to benefit 5295 households in Bass.
$2.8 billion in funding will be invested into Medicare by providing additional urgent care clinics, more free mental health services and higher rebates for many common medical tests.
More than $160 million of the pot will go into a women's health package.
People from Bass have attended an additional 7,639 bulk billed visits to GPs since November 2023, with 41,921 residents accessing a pathology service last year alone.
"We're making sure these pathology tests stay bulk billed by indexing the Medicare rebates for common medical tests - reducing waiting times and catching health problems sooner," Ms Polley said.
"We're expanding the Medicare Urgent Clinic to 29 additional sites across the country, so more Australians can benefit from bulk billed, walk-in urgent care when they need it."
