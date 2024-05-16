Premier responds to unstaffed family violence helpline

The government has promised that a crucial after-hours family violence helpline will not be unstaffed again, as it was on Monday night.
The Community and Public Sector Union has said calls to the government's Family Violence Counselling and Support Service went unanswered between 4.30pm and midnight due to staff vacancies.
Instead, any children and adults that dialled the helpline on Monday night were met with a voice recording that told them to contact Tasmania Police or dial 1800 RESPECT.
CPSU state secretary Thirza White said the family violence helpline received thousands of calls each year from people in urgent need of assistance.
"Only two weeks ago, the Premier and his Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family Violence told us they stood ready to drive change for women experiencing violence, they've encouraged Tasmanians to seek help, but failed to fund the service that responds," she said.
In parliament on Thursday, Labor leader Dean Winter said the first 24 hours after somebody decided to leave a violent relationship were the most dangerous.
"Being able to contact the after-hours service is critical and could be lifesaving," he said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he had been advised the Family Violence Counselling and Support Service was experiencing staff shortages due to unplanned leave.
"A contingency was implemented to ensure those seeking assistance from the extended hours service could access support," he said.
"There was a total of six calls received during this time."
Mr Rockliff apologised if the diversion of calls caused anyone grief.
"It is my expectation that this situation does not happen again," he said.
