Dorset Council Mayor Greg Howard has said that his Council will follow Northern Midlands Council in pushing back against council mergers.
Dorset Council is faced with three scenarios proposed by the Local Government Board.
The first would see Dorset merge with George Town, the second would merge Dorset with Break O Day and the third would see a super council created from Break O Day, Dorset and Flinders.
Cr Howard said that Dorset Council will be filing a submission to the board that they do not support any of the scenarios.
Forced amalgamations "very seldom work" and cause angst to the community, Cr Howard said.
He said the rationales for the mergers only measure one aspect of connectedness between the areas and look at where people live and work.
Data about where people shop, go to school or get their services hasn't been supplied, Cr Howard said.
It's "an appalling process" Cr Howard said and one that he would grade as a "one out of ten."
There is no connection between Dorset and Flinders which are separated by an ocean and between Dorset and Break O Day which are separated by a mountain range, he said.
Break O Day Council has previously stated that it does not have "strong community connection" with either George Town or Dorset.
The feeling is mutual, Cr Howard said. There's very little connectedness between the two areas and no one goes to St Helen's from Scottsdale "unless you have to."
The board "just does not get it," he said.
As an industrial area, George Town has nothing in common with Dorset, which is more agricultural, he said.
Other financial considerations include the airport in Flinders which would cost ratepayers several thousand dollars a per year. No council would prepared to bear that cost, he said.
Additionally, managing a council with towns spreading from Bicheno to Bridport and Flinders Island, is "logistically ridiculous," he said.
However, Dorset would support minor boundary changes and more opportunities to resource share at a catchment level, he said.
These minor boundary changes would include Weldborough, the Blue Tier bike trail, farms west of Anson's Bay and rural areas east of Launceston and George Town moving into Dorset.
Dorset Council has not conducted any formal community consultation but Cr Howard said he had not seen any positive feedback from the community in support of amalgamation.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
