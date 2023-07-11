The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Baxter IGA won't change opinion on self-serve checkouts

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:58am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Baxter and his son, Jarrod Baxter share the same philosophy about customer service at the checkout. Picture by Paul Scambler
David Baxter and his son, Jarrod Baxter share the same philosophy about customer service at the checkout. Picture by Paul Scambler

In a time when supermarket giant Coles is bringing in new "hybrid" checkouts that encourage self-service, one IGA owner is bucking the trend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.