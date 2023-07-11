Launceston residents are expected to find out who their new mayor is by close of business today, with anticipated first preference figures available around noon.
Polling closed yesterday at 2pm where around three quarters of the city's 49,025 electors had returned their ballots according to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission.
Five councillors announced their candidacy for the mayor position after Councillor Danny Gibson resigned as City of Launceston mayor in May.
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood and acting deputy mayor Andrea Dawkins are standing after contesting the deputy mayor race in 2022.
Cr Garwood was elected after receiving a total of 17,313 votes, 8,355 of them were first preferences.
Cr Dawkins received 6,476 first preference votes in 2022 and was excluded in the ninth round after receiving a total of 10,679 votes.
Councillors Alan Harris, George Razay and Tim Walker contested the 2022 mayoral race, and Cr Walker came second to Cr Gibson with 14,071 votes.
Cr Razay received 9260 votes in 2022 and Cr Harris received 6950.
The TEC began counting ballots at 9am today and the first update expected around midday.
If no candidate receives an absolute majority of votes, the worst-performing candidate is excluded and their ballots are distributed among the remaining candidates according to individual voters' preferences.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
