AFL Stadium: Launceston draws the crowds that Hobart does not

May 16 2024 - 3:54pm
LAST Saturday in the city. The Harvest Market was packed, crowds thronged the streets, cafes and restaurants were humming with happy locals and visitors. It was obviously largely due to the football match at York Park later that day which was attended by more than 16,000 fans. In Hobart the last match drew less than 5,000.

