AFL Stadium: Launceston draws the crowds that Hobart does not

LAST Saturday in the city. The Harvest Market was packed, crowds thronged the streets, cafes and restaurants were humming with happy locals and visitors. It was obviously largely due to the football match at York Park later that day which was attended by more than 16,000 fans. In Hobart the last match drew less than 5,000.
The cricket and basketball teams are already centred in Hobart. When the new state football team is added to that with the new stadium, what is left to attract visitors to Launceston? Very little.
Labor has now back flipped over the stadium location on the basis of 'jobs'. Yes, the stadium will attract hundreds if not thousands of tradies, but to the detriment of thousands of homeowners and small businesses struggling to get someone to build or repair their homes, just when things seemed to be improving. Make sense?
Ovie Taylor, Newstead
If they'd said NSW and Vic were the smartest drivers (Examiner,May 16 2024) I would have had a bit more faith in the survey (you have to have your wits about you when merging onto or changing lanes on a packed M1 freeway in Melbourne or Sydney or you'll quickly have an accident!) - with NT and Qld up the top, gotta say I have my doubts.
EM, Launceston
THE parking meters in Launceston are international. The app can be used in many cities from Hobart to Singapore meaning they are universally friendly and can be used by tourists. They save you money as you only pay for the time you park. I rarely pay more than a dollar, invariably it's usually only cents. You don't need coins to fill the metre and don't need to rush back to your vehicle if it's about to expire.
I'm well aware that some don't have smartphones or struggle to use the app and for those they will continue to feed them with coins, but for the most part tourists and locals can use the app and save money. It doesn't need to be expensive to park in the CBD.
Kathryn Heathcote, Evandale
I APPLAUD the recommendation by Brigid Wilkinson, CEO Council for the Aging, to use legal protections such as "enduring powers of attorney (EPAs) and guardianship arrangements" to mitigate the harm caused by financial abuse to the elderly (The Examiner, May 15). That said, without independent probity oversight through legislative protections mandating "periodic audits" of EPAs (Mick Bendor, The Examiner, May 3) the abuse will just continue; as EPAs have legal access to the donor's bank accounts and assets.
Delia F Thompson, Campania
HOW sad that Mr Nicholson's bookshop is closing. I've had many good books from there over the years and usually find more there than in the library! I wish Mr Nicholson all the best in his health journey and would like to thank him for giving so many people so much pleasure over the years.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
IN Australia it seems we are not mature enough to watch a video of a recent stabbing.
We were, however, allowed to watch the Vietnam war live on tv.
Mid last century we watched WWII via newsreels at the movies showing all its carnage, death and destruction.
We should be transparent and not use suppressive measures that hide the truth and encourage forgetfulness which impacts free speech and unfettered media coverage.
The term offensive is subjective and means totally different situations to react to.
Let me close with a question - how many readers remember COVID's "No Dancing" rule during the pandemic?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
TASMANIA can shake off the "Cinderella" state tag at least in two areas, with an enormous flow on ripple effect. Arguably, UTAS Stadium is the best AFL regional facility. Potentially, the Macquarie Point precinct is not only likely to be the envy of the other state capitals, but creating an added interest globally. We are already renowned for our plethora of statewide natural beauty and relaxing friendly lifestyle.
Rob Booth, Riverside
