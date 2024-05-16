New Tasmania Police roster proposal prompts discussion and some discontent

The Police Association of Tasmania has called for an extended consultation period on a new centralised rostering system being proposed by Tasmania Police.
Tasmania Police claims the rostering system will be an Australian first but concedes is outside the current Police award provisions.
The Examiner has been told that in some areas the proposed system is meeting with discontent and a motion of no-confidence in the corporate management group was discussed at a recent meeting.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Damien George said the process of roster reform was being done in collaboration with the Police Association of Tasmania (PAT).
Acting Assistant Commissioner George said consultation had started on April 26.
"Consultation has been extended at the request of the PAT until the end of May to ensure as many members as possible can provide feedback," he said.
Police Association of Tasmania president Shane Tilley said PAT had called from input from its membership so that a consultation paper could be assembled prior to May 28.
"The PAT formal position on the matter will be provided after 28 May," Mr Tilley said.
"The reason for the extended period requested by the PAT is that we have 5 branches across the state and we are seeking input from all branches at our scheduled branch meetings (as well as calling for formal responses from the membership) before we submit the formal response to the centralising rostering model."
Mr Tilley would not comment on a proposition put to him by the Examiner that a no confidence motion had been discussed at a western district branch meeting.
"Branch meetings are confidential and it is important for the PAT to maintain this to ensure trust in our membership that they can speak freely at such meetings," he said.
Commissioner George said the roster reform aimed to improve member safety, wellbeing and reduce fatigue as well as enhance service delivery to the community.
"Tasmania Police has undertaken extensive consultation on rostering which resulted in the current trials of 4 on/ 4 off and 6 on/ 6 off rosters," he said.
"These rosters are an Australian first and are outside the current Police award provisions."
Acting Assistant Commissioner George said the purpose of the centralised rostering guidelines was to support the roster trials as well as the Commissioner's protocol in relation to frontline at 24 hour police stations.
"These matters are key mutual priorities of both Tasmania Police and the PAT," he said.
The aims of the proposed new roster are to: maximise a policing service and response to the community.
Manage shift numbers to ensure frontline staffing can be achieved.
Active management of rosters to address planned and unplanned absences and events.
Manage member fatigue risks.
Reduce unnecessary overtime.
Support our people.
Reduce the administrative burden on those performing rostering tasks at the 24/7 areas.
A source told the Examiner that a PAT meeting in the western police district discussed the possibility of a no confidence motion but nothing was moved.
It is understood that a centralised rostering system was considered and rejected over the last ten years.
"What has changed since then to make it workable now?," the source said.
The source said that if centralised rostering was a good idea then other states with around 50,000 police officers would have considered it.
Branch meetings of the PAT southern branch and northern branch are expected to consider the issue soon.
The 2023-24 state budget shows that the Department of Police Fire and Emergency had a budget of $504 million which is expected to fall to $491 million in 2024-25.
