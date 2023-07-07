The Examiner
Break O'Day Council hopes to merge with Bicheno and Coles Bay

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
July 8 2023 - 4:00am
Break O'Day Mayor Mick Tucker at the Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Break O'Day Council has expressed an interest in a boundary adjustment that would see the council merge with the townships of Bicheno and Coles Bay, saying that it sees "strong community connections" with the Northern area of Glamorgan Spring Bay.

