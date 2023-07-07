Break O'Day Council has expressed an interest in a boundary adjustment that would see the council merge with the townships of Bicheno and Coles Bay, saying that it sees "strong community connections" with the Northern area of Glamorgan Spring Bay.
Break O'Day has been presented with three options as part of the Local Government Review.
Option one would see Break O'Day retain its existing boundaries but with a potential addition of Bicheno.
The second proposes an amalgamation of Break O'Day and Dorset with Flinders retaining their current council.
The final option would create one large council existing comprising of the current Dorset, Break O' Day, and Flinders councils.
"Break O'Day Council supports a modified version of Scenario 1 that includes the Glamorgan Spring Bay townships of Bicheno and Coles Bay in the boundary adjustment," the council said.
"We do not believe that our municipal area has a strong community connection with the Dorset and George Town areas as suggested by the board."
The council is also currently undertaking community consultation and has appointed an independent local consultant Sheridan Van Asch for this process.
"As a council we really want to hear what our community thinks about the proposed amalgamations and boundary adjustments," Cr Tucker said.
"We decided that appointing a consultant to do the work would allow us to be removed from the process and ensure there was no perception we were trying to influence the community."
There's also an online survey and community groups.
Cr Tucker said that the online survey "tests some of the board's assumptions" and asks questions about where people do their grocery shopping and access health and education to understand "how the community move around our area".
