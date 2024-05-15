Third-generation umpire Izzy goes from 'very intimidating' to 'comfortable'

"Stick with it."
That's the one message 17-year-old boundary umpire Izzy Gower had for any females interested in picking up the whistle.
Starting as a 14-year-old, Launceston's Izzy first umpired in the NTFA division one reserves and has risen through the ranks to regularly take charge in the premier division.
"My first game was very intimidating, even coming to training for the first time was very intimidating," she said.
"It's very male dominant so coming in as a young female was hard but I obviously got through it.
"It's very comforting to know that there are people who can take care of me."
Three years in, she's really beginning to hit her straps.
"I'm so much more comfortable," she said.
"I can just come in and I don't need any of the other girls to have fun.
"I really enjoy keeping fit, the money is great and just having a community here is awesome.
"It's a good community with us girls as well as everyone else but just don't be intimidated - just go out there and be confident."
The Launceston College student does not have to go far for assistance, with her dad, Andrew, the umpires' head coach.
Her involvement in the game continues the family legacy, with her great-grandfather and cousin having donned the umpiring kit at one stage.
"It's a great way of being involved with the game without just being a spectator," she said.
"You get really hands on, watching it and being involved with it, which is a great experience.
"It's completely different to just watching a game."
