Launceston teenager Jethro Bates is eagerly anticipating his first international canoe polo competition.
The 17-year-old is playing at the Junior International Canoe Polo Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland, from July 27-30.
Bates said he would be representing Australia with an invitational club team called Victorian Youth Polo Academy in the under-21 men's competition.
He said the competition would feature national outfits as well as club teams.
The Launceston College grade 12 student is pumped for the two-week trip.
"It's going to be really good experience to play all the European teams and just get over there," he said.
"It's going to be such an eye-opener to everything."
Bates has also been nominated for the male junior sportsperson of the year (15-18 years) gong as part of The Examiner's junior sports awards.
The prolific goal-scorer said he was scouted for the representative team based on his performance at nationals as well as how he fared at training camps.
Bates, who said he would be the state's sole representative at the event, will be playing alongside three Victorians and one player from New South Wales.
He said he was familiar with his teammates from past competitions and camps.
Bates said he played a role which is similar to a point guard in basketball.
He also normally sprints for the ball at the beginning of each half for the 'charge start', when two canoe polo players race into the middle of a swimming pool to compete for a loose ball.
Bates said he also had his eye on making a team for the adult world championships next year which also features under-21s.
"I'll be doing most of the Australian camps and selection events for that towards the end of the year," he said.
Canoe polo is fast, physical, skilful and resembles numerous sports like basketball, volleyball and netball.
The five-a-side game encompasses two 10-minute halves, a one-minute shot-clock and players have five seconds to get rid of the ball.
The aim is to score as many goals as you can in the opposition's net which is suspended two-metres above the water.
Safety is a priority with players required to wear helmets with face guards.
Junior sport nominations can be made by scanning the below QR code.
The junior sport awards acknowledge accomplishments by Northern Tasmanian players, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs across the region.
The categories are:
