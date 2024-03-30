Forty-five photos as tennis players ace Tasmanian Easter Championships

Tennis players from all over Australia have converged on Launceston for the Tasmanian Easter Championships.
An annual event, the championships started on Good Friday and have featured 106 players across 12 different draws.
The Examiner's Craig George was there to capture the action on Saturday.
On Sunday's final day, several players will have the chance to win both singles and doubles draws.
Hobart's Edward Bourchier will face North-West Coaster Balin Russell in the men's singles before combining with Launceston's Oliver Hadley to face Northern duo Jake Elmer and William Gibson.
Elmer and Gibson, who were both promising juniors, caused a major upset by defeating number one seeds Campbell and Fletcher Young.
Alicia Dale and Catherine Kreuger will face off in singles before combining to battle Southern sisters Escher and Zola Case-Boag.
In the juniors, Launceston's Lukas Donaldson won both singles and doubles - with Sanjeev Sridhar - in the green-ball events.
