The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Photos

GALLERY: Tasmania's best young athletes on show in Launceston

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Budding junior athletes from all over Tasmania converged on St Leonards Athletics Centre on Friday for the PSST Primary State Athletic Carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.