GALLERY: Tasmania's best young athletes on show in Launceston

Budding junior athletes from all over Tasmania converged on St Leonards Athletics Centre on Friday for the PSST Primary State Athletic Carnival.
Students were split into teams from seven different regions of the state - Launceston, North-West, Hobart, East North East, Northern Midlands, Huon and Channel and Tamar - for the event.
The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler was there for the event, snapping both track and field action.
