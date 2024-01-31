Launceston AFLW young gun returns to inspire next generation of talent

Madison Brazendale looks set to have a bright future in the AFLW.
Named Greater Western Sydney's rising star in 2022, the 21-year-old spent Tuesday night imparting her wisdom to the next generation at Evandale Football Club.
Running a training and question-and-answer session for the Eagles' under-14 girls' side, Brazendale took pride in being able to do so.
"It's really great to come back and give back to your community," she said.
"Obviously being from Launceston and playing my junior footy at Launceston, it's so good to come back and look at young girls that were just like me.
"They're in such a good position to be able to go through and become possibly an AFL player in the future - it's just so exciting."
The former Riverside Primary and High School student played three matches in last year's AFLW season after a syndesmosis injury kept her on the sidelines.
She described the injury as "a learning curve" with the Giants winning two matches for the year en route to a 16th finish.
"I think I grew from it and got stronger from it," she said.
"It was disappointing not being able to play but it was good to still be able to follow the girls and encourage them.
"We didn't have the season we wanted but we'll train hard during this off-season and get back stronger than ever."
Brazendale's expedition to Evandale came through a classic Tasmanian connection - with under-14 girls' coach Brett Sweeney and her father, Tony, knowing each other.
Evandale Junior Football Club president Jarrad Ripp hoped it was not the last time someone of Brazendale's stature graced the club - looking to target not just football identities.
"If we can establish that connection with some of our top-class players down here and community football, I think it can only be a good thing," he said.
"If we can do that, and potentially set ourselves apart from other clubs, then we can continue to grow those numbers."
While the growth of several players was evident throughout the half-hour training, the following question-and-answer session also proved fruitful.
Ripp said it was fantastic for the club's players to "see what good looks like".
"We've got a couple of players that have a very good football brain but they don't know how much running they need to do, how they need to prepare for that season and at what age group they need to start ramping that up," he said.
"I think they're at that precipice now where they need to make a decision as to which way they're going to go and if they're really serious about making a tilt at AFLW, then they need to start getting some kilometres into their legs."
