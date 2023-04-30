Young and Koesmapahlawan to lead Tassie at Pizzey Cup

Two of Launceston's brightest tennis talents have been selected as captains for the Tasmanian Pizzey Cup boys' and girls' teams.
Campbell Young, 17, and Arwen Koesmapahlawan, 18, were selected through a vote from players and staff who are heading to the annual 18-and-under competition in Canberra.
Coach and manager Phoebe Davis described why she thought the Northern pair were selected to lead the Tasmanian charge.
"They needed to show commitment to training sessions, they need to be a good role-model and they were then voted in from all of us to get selected," she said.
"Arwen is an amazing player and I think it's a great thing that she was able to get selected and then we've got Campbell Young from Launceston too and I reckon it's great to have him as captain too."
With the talented squad training together for the last time before they leave for the nation's capital, Koesmapahlawan said she was keen to be playing in a team environment.
"The competition is amazing, last year was my first Pizzey Cup and that was the best experience of my life and getting to play with my friends and meet new people was awesome," she said.
"To get the opportunity to play it again this year with my friends as captain, it's an honour, because this is my last year and I've been friends with these guys for quite a while now and it's really cool to be selected and I think I'm fit for the job."
With the week-long event beginning on May 13, the Launceston College student was pleased she would be leading the state with Young - who was absent due to soccer commitments.
"I'm so keen, we've known each other a very long time, maybe 10 years or so, we're both good friends, there's good vibes and I think we work well together."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
