Young and Koesmapahlawan to lead Tassie at Pizzey Cup

By Ben Hann
April 30 2023 - 6:00pm
The boys and girls selected to represent Tasmania for the Pizzey Cup, alongside the coaches and managers. Absent are Zola and Escher Case-Boag and Campbell Young (boys captain). Picture by Rod Thompson
The boys and girls selected to represent Tasmania for the Pizzey Cup, alongside the coaches and managers. Absent are Zola and Escher Case-Boag and Campbell Young (boys captain). Picture by Rod Thompson

Two of Launceston's brightest tennis talents have been selected as captains for the Tasmanian Pizzey Cup boys' and girls' teams.

