The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Good News

Launceston four to represent Tasmania at national basketball championships

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 27 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Percival, Brody Wallace, Logan Gibson (all left) and Oliver Freeland (right) will represent Tasmania at nationals in April. Pictures supplied
Sam Percival, Brody Wallace, Logan Gibson (all left) and Oliver Freeland (right) will represent Tasmania at nationals in April. Pictures supplied

While the JackJumpers are on the precipice of history, Tasmania's next generation of basketballers are gearing up to show the rest of Australia what they can do.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.