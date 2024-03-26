Launceston four to represent Tasmania at national basketball championships

While the JackJumpers are on the precipice of history, Tasmania's next generation of basketballers are gearing up to show the rest of Australia what they can do.
Four Launceston Lightning talents have been selected to represent the state at the under-18 national championships in April, with 16-year-olds Sam Percival, Logan Gibson and Oliver Freeland, and 17-year-old Brody Wallace all called up.
The excitement of being selected is fresh for Queechy High School's Freeland, who was named to replace the injured Nash Walker on Monday.
For Riverside High School student Gibson, the selection was rewarding years of persistence.
"I was so pleased to find out I'd be going to nationals because I've never made a state team before," he said.
"I've been a reserve a couple of times which was a bit disappointing for me but I'm so excited to be finally in the team and be going away to Brisbane.
"I'm so pumped for nationals, we've been preparing really well for the past 10 weeks."
Part of that preparation has included the left-field idea of sleeping where they train.
"Every three or so weeks we have a camp all together and we stay overnight at a basketball stadium and across two days we probably have about five or six sessions. It's really good team bonding off the court, sleeping at a basketball stadium," Gibson said.
While the tournament pits the very best young talents together in front of scouts and potential future coaches, Gibson remained team-orientated.
"I'm really focused on playing my role and doing anything I can to help the team win," he said.
"Obviously there may be a little bit of extra pressure but I'm looking forward to embracing the challenges, doing what's best for the team and doing what the team needs."
Revealing that the players found out over a video call, St Patrick's College's Percival said making the step up from under-16s is hopefully a sign of more to come.
"As someone who is a bottom-age player it was super pleasing for me to hear that all the work I have been putting in paid off," he said.
"I would love to take my basketball further than Tasmania one day, so it's important for me to do my best at nationals and help the team in every way I can."
While Wallace, who attends Scotch Oakburn College, recalled how his family reacted to the news.
"They were so happy for me and I was over the moon, it's such a great feeling to be told you're going to represent your state," he said.
"Being able to compete with the best in the country really helps you to improve and I'm excited to have that opportunity again."
The week-long tournament in Queensland is held from April 7-14.
