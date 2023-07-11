Tasmania's historic victory at the Australian under-18 championships has been rewarded with senior recognition.
Fresh from being named player of the tournament in Hobart, Launceston City product Oliver Stebbings is among four under-18s called up into the Tassie Tigers men's squad.
The 17-year-old goal-scoring defender joins teammates Max Johnstone (DiamondBacks), Ruben Hoey (Derwent), Oscar Sproule (University) and Henry Larkin (Canterbury) rubbing shoulders with Olympians Eddie Ockenden, Josh Beltz and Tamar Churinga talisman Tim Deavin.
Other Northern players recognised in Stephen McMullen and Tim Strapp's Tassie Tigers squads are Lucy Cooper (Queechy), Isabelle Sharman (Queechy), Sarah McCambridge (ex-Launceston City), Keenan Johnson (Burnie Baptist), Madison Clark (West Devonport) and City Marians duo Zayna Jackson and Jemma Kenworthy.
Announced after two weekends of trials and a lengthy selection process, the squads will start a comprehensive training program in the lead-up to the HockeyOne seasons.
With 14 of his squad having played internationally, including current Kookaburras Ockenden, Josh and Hayden Beltz, Jack Welch and Jeremy Hayward, McMullen is delighted to welcome so much international experience.
"I'm very happy with the selected squad, who are a great group that have played a lot of hockey together," he said.
"The inclusion of Ehren Hazell is a welcomed boost to our attack, with Alex Shaw adding strength to an already very strong defence.
"It is excited to be working with some of the younger talent and get the opportunity to include four under-18s, added to our up-and-coming 21s in Max Larkin, Magnus McCausland, Lachie Rogers, Tyler McDonald and Keenan Johnson. This puts us in a fantastic position for the future."
McMullen is clear about the state's HockeyOne objectives.
"Anything but playing finals is a failure for us this year - we must win at home to ensure those points are banked. We had a loss, shoot-out loss and a win last year at home which cost us a place in the finals. Our away form was better with a win, a shoot-out win and a loss. It is key that we lock in wins at our home games to secure a spot in finals."
Incoming coach Strapp is also excited to see a mixture of local experience and young talent included in the women's squad.
"As the history of the women's Tigers is somewhat disappointing, it is pleasing to see so many local athletes happy to stick their hand up again," he said.
"We are still in the process of working through what international experience we may need. However, having Esmee (Broekhuizen) on track with her ACL rehabilitation means she should be available for this year's HockeyOne. She played in 2019 and offers us a lot of experience in defence."
Another key addition to the defensive line-up is Kathryn Lane who previously played for England, winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
