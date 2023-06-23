Riverside Razorbills have claimed the Tennis North A-grade title for the autumn roster, defeating the Launceston Regional Tennis Centre Spuds.
The side of brothers Campbell and Fletcher Young and Todd Mitchell came back from three matches to one down to tie it at 3-3 and win on games - 32 to 25.
Both contests in the first round of matches were tiebreaks as Daniel Warren defeated Campbell 6-5 and Mat Webb and Daniel Binns did the same to Fletcher and Mitchell.
Webb defeated Fletcher 6-4 and Campbell and Mitchell also did the same to Warren and Binns, setting up the perfect storm to finish things off.
Mitchell defeated Binns 6-2 and the Young brothers bettered Warren and Webb 6-1 to claim the title.
The Riverside trio will now represent Tennis North in the statewide showdown against the state's other regions later in the year.
