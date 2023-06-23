The Examiner
Campbell and Fletcher Young, Todd Mitchell win Tennis North roster

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Todd Mitchell, Campbell and Fletcher Young. Picture supplied
Todd Mitchell, Campbell and Fletcher Young. Picture supplied

Riverside Razorbills have claimed the Tennis North A-grade title for the autumn roster, defeating the Launceston Regional Tennis Centre Spuds.

