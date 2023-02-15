The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

Arwen Koesmapahlawan and Campbell Young take out Pardey Shields

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 16 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Arwen Koesmapahalwan and Campbell Young with their Pardey Shields. Picture supplied

Campbell Young and Arwen Koesmapahlawan added their names to over a century's worth of history by winning the Pardey Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.