Campbell Young and Arwen Koesmapahlawan added their names to over a century's worth of history by winning the Pardey Shield.
St Patrick's College's Young and Launceston College's Koesmapahlawan both won the tournament, which was held in conjunction with the Pizzey Cup trials, without losing a set.
Having previously lost in the final, Koesmapahlawan was thrilled to take out the tournament for the first time - defeating Hobart's Brooke Miller 6-3 6-0.
"It's a great honour to win the Pardey Shield in my final year of school and to see my name engraved in over 100 years of history alongside such successful and important women in tennis that I aspire to like Helen Gourlay," she said.
"I'm also super happy to see an increase in the girls entries and proud to see both the shields up in Launceston for another year."
Young also became a first-time winner but has another year of the tournament left, defeating Somerset's Balin Russell 7-5 6-4.
The boys' winner echoed Koesmaphalawan's sentiments about having two Northern winners.
"I'm stoked to win the Pardey Shield this year and very honoured to win this prestigious event," Young said.
"Despite not playing my best I'm happy to have put in a big effort to win."
Tennis Tasmania's Phoebe Davis said the idea to combine the Pardey Shield with the Pizzey Cup trials, which is the state representative schools tournament, was "well-received".
"One thing that we've tried to do this year is really try and plan out our year's calendar, so this was advertised to the playing group back in November that this was the plan that we were going with is bringing the Pardey and Pizzey together," she said.
"It's giving players that opportunity to work out what their year looks like, where they're competing and plan their tournaments out.
"The Pardey Shield has been around for over 100 years and it was always put on at the back of a tournament and it wasn't really highlighted, so it was nice that the main event was the Pardey Shield with the Pizzey selection coming from the Pardey."
