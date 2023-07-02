The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New Spirit vessels being built with Tasmanian made safety technology

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spirit of Tasmania enters the mouth of the Mersey River at Devonport. Picture Phillip Biggs
Spirit of Tasmania enters the mouth of the Mersey River at Devonport. Picture Phillip Biggs

The new Spirit of Tasmania vessels, currently under construction in Finland, will be the first Australian ferries to feature Tasmanian-made marine fire safety insulation material.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.