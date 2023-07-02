The new Spirit of Tasmania vessels, currently under construction in Finland, will be the first Australian ferries to feature Tasmanian-made marine fire safety insulation material.
The two new ships, measuring more than 212 metres, are expected to arrive in 2024 and will replace the Spirit of Tasmania I and II.
Designed and manufactured in Hobart specifically for steel passenger vessels by CBG Systems, the insulation material lines the walls of steel ships, protecting them in the event of a fire.
CBG Systems managing director Javier Herbon said the new fire safety material had been more than two years in the making.
"We have been working really hard to prepare an internationally certified product that can be used on vessels like the new Spirit of Tasmania ships," Mr Herbon said.
"This project is giving us the opportunity to expand and develop a product that is applicable to steel ferries."
As part of an international requirement around ship safety, passenger ferries must be lined with a passive fire protection product.
Mr Herbon said in the event of a fire, the material known as rapid access composite system contains the fire onboard the vessel for one hour, allowing for the safe evacuation of passengers.
"The material not only provides fire safety for all onboard but has also been designed to be lightweight, allowing the ships to save on fuel which in turn decreases environmental impacts," Mr Herbon said.
It's another win for Tasmanian producers, as in December last year three Tasmanian businesses were awarded contracts for the new vessels.
Mr Herbon said the contract with Finnish ship builder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) would place the Tassie technology into the international spotlight.
"This contract goes way beyond the commercial transaction for the next two years with Spirit of Tasmania," he said.
"It is an opportunity to increase our exposure and open up the market for many more projects to come in Australia and across the globe.
"We are thrilled that Spirit of Tasmania and the Tasmanian government have embraced this level of connectivity and have provided us with this great opportunity that will go far beyond these two ships."
