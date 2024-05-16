'The type of development Launceston needs': Westbury Road rezoning approved

Councillors have endorsed a proposal to rezone several lots on Westbury Road, months after they approved a proposal for a 23-lot subdivision.
The matter came before the City of Launceston council on May 16, after the owners of several properties - 181, 183, 185, 187, 189, 191, 193 Westbury Road and 60 Oakden Road requested a change to zoning.
Councillors had broadly positive things to say about the proposal, which would allow higher-density housing to be built on the properties.
Councillor Alex Britton called it the "prime location" for such developments.
"It's within walking distance to shops, schools and pharmacies," Cr Britton said.
"I believe that in passing this we're encouraging the type of development Launceston needs."
Councillor Alan Harris noted the change from low-density residential to general residential zoning would allow as many as 70 lots to be created - triple the number that were approved last time the property at 181 Westbury Road was before council.
This was in October 2023, when councillors approved a proposal to rezone the property to low-density residential and in the process endorsed a 23-lot subdivision.
This would reduce the absolute minimum lot size from 1200 square metres to 325 square metres in the case of multiple dwellings - paving the way for even higher density at the site on Launceston's south.
All councillors present at the meeting voted in favour of the zoning change.
Plans will now be exhibited for public comment, and then be put to the Tasmanian Planning Commission for further scrutiny and ratification.
