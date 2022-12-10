Three Tasmanian businesses were awarded contracts for the new Spirit of Tasmania vessels this week.
Tasmanian Independent Beverage Systems will supply beer and post mix system equipment for the new vessels, while Vanquad Vending and Challis Fabrication & Maintenance will provide maintenance services.
Tasmanian Independent Beverage Systems owners Claire and Max Cabalzar said they were excited that this work would be undertaken by a Tasmanian company.
"We had been working at the tender for a little while and we were really happy to receive support from Spirit of Tasmania," Ms Cabalzar said.
"Receiving the phone call from Spirit of Tasmania confirming the contract was a real highlight for the business."
TIBS operations manager Rick Cabalzar will be travelling to Finland during the final stages of the build to assist with the installation of the beverage systems.
"This is the first time we will be travelling overseas for work, so this is a real jackpot," Ms Cabalzar said.
"We have worked really hard in our business and to secure something of this magnitude with only a small team is something we have just dreamt about."
Vanquad Vending will be supplying arcade games to be installed in the 'Teen Lounge' while Challis will supply water filling stations for the new ships.
Vanquad Vending managing director John Van Asperen said securing a job of this scale and importance was very exciting for the business.
"For someone who has lived in Tasmania all my life, these are our ships, and I feel very proud that Tasmanian businesses are supplying them," Mr Asperen said.
"The Teen Lounge will be fitted out with the latest and best games on the market and will be wheelchair accessible."
Challis Fabrication & Maintenance owner Matt Challis said his business would install ten water refilling stations on each vessel.
"We support as many local business and suppliers are we can, and we think it is great that sourcing locally is being emphasised on this project," Mr Challis said.
"To have TT-Line utilising local materials and services is a great thing and I hope to see other big businesses following its lead."
