The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shae-Lee Parker pleads guilty to Rosevears carjacking

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 29 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I'll break your neck' carjacker threatened
'I'll break your neck' carjacker threatened

A Prospect Vale woman threatened to break a man's neck and then chased him during an aggravated carjacking at Rosevears in January, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.