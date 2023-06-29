'I'll break your neck' carjacker threatened

A Prospect Vale woman threatened to break a man's neck and then chased him during an aggravated carjacking at Rosevears in January, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Shae-Lee Parker, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated car jacking in company with two men and a woman on January 27, 2023, in which bodily harm was caused to Nadine Elizabeth Bryan and common assault against Jason Robert Burns.
She also pleaded guilty to a vast range of stealing, driving and firearm charges in Launceston and Devonport from September 6, 2022 to February 1, 2023. Some of the offences occurred while she was on bail.
Magistrate Simon Brown committed Parker to the Supreme Court for sentencing on July 24 and adjourned the common assault.
Parker pleaded guilty to several stealing charges in September and October, including clothes and toys worth $1200 and perfume from Chemist Warehouse nearly $600.
Parker pleaded guilty to stealing perfume and a jerry can full of diesel worth $150 on December 11.
On December 15, she stole toys worth $775 from Target and breached bail by entering the Launceston CBD.
She pleaded guilty to stealing clothes and toys worth $1530 from stores in Devonport.
Parker stole a drone worth $349 and then failed to appear in court on November 23.
She pleaded not guilty to possession of a home made .22 rifle and ammunition without a licence in Newnham on December 12
She pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous articles comprising a knife, mace and a wooden bat.
Close to Christmas, she stole clothing worth $639 from Sports Arena on December 21, goods worth $727 from Woolworths Riverside on December 24 and $355 from Hill Street Grocers In Longford.
She was caught driving while disqualified after evading police on January 28, 2023.
She failed to appear in court on February 1.
Parker made an application for bail which was opposed by police prosecutor Amit Sharma and refused by Mr Brown.
Court files show that she was refused bail in February, April and May.
Mr Brown remanded Parker in custody for facts, sentence and mention on July 26 at 11.30am.
