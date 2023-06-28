The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmanian teenage drug and alcohol counselling services 'stretched'

IB
By Isabel Bird
June 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Brooke Cagle
Picture: Brooke Cagle

Young people in Tasmania impacted by drug and alcohol use are increasingly looking for help, but with few specialist counsellors available to assist, support services are being stretched thin, say advocates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.