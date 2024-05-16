The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Launceston Community Precinct gets green light after federal funding boost

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 17 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rendering of the Launceston City Mission Community Precinct. File picture
A rendering of the Launceston City Mission Community Precinct. File picture

The federal government will invest $11 million towards Launceston City Mission's Community Precinct, which will support vulnerable people in Launceston and inner regional Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.