Launceston Community Precinct gets green light after federal funding boost

The federal government will invest $11 million towards Launceston City Mission's Community Precinct, which will support vulnerable people in Launceston and inner regional Tasmania.
Announced in 2022, the Wellington Street precinct will host four floors of social and flexible housing containing 48 apartments, and a free purpose-built clinic for integrated healthcare of the most vulnerable.
It will also feature purpose built offices for health, social assistance and NDIS organisations, and commercial space for the social services sector to access "modern and efficient office space at shaded market rental rates."
Launceston City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown said the precinct will "significantly enlarge capacity" in the City of Launceston to provide care and accommodation for families and individuals experiencing homelessness and cost of living pressures.
"The vision for the precinct is to create a welcoming and safe space for people that will incorporate housing units, a café, retail space, a health and medical hub ... and access to various service providers with a focus on innovative social services to the community," Mr Brown said.
"Everyone recognises that more needs to be done right now ... it will be a vital infrastructure for our city and benefit the community greatly."
Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said the integrated housing, health and community services hub will "transform lives and help disadvantaged members of the Northern Tasmanian community".
"I congratulate City Mission for their continued advocacy for this life changing project," Ms Polley said.
"Social housing is integral to an individual's capacity to function in society and live a healthy life.
"This is a project which strengthens community safety and I look forward to seeing the benefits flow as works get underway - supporting local jobs and the local economy."
