Council

Public puts questions to Launceston mayoral candidates

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 1 2023 - 5:00am
Building housing above car parks, creating community gardens, and even a resurrection of the city's tramways were all floated as solutions to Launceston issues ahead of the mayoral by-election.

