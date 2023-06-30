Building housing above car parks, creating community gardens, and even a resurrection of the city's tramways were all floated as solutions to Launceston issues ahead of the mayoral by-election.
Councillors Andrea Dawkins, Matthew Garwood, Alan Harris, George Razay and Tim Walker were all given the chance to tout their visions for the city at a forum hosted by the Launceston Chamber of Commerce and The Examiner on June 29.
Each candidate had to answer the following six questions, submitted by attendees and the chamber board:
READ MORE: 'I'll break your neck' carjacker threatened
Andrea Dawkins: Cr Dawkins said she would focus her mayoralty on "advancing the already-flourishing aspects" of Launceston in line with the needs of changing demographics, with priority given to ecological issues like air and water pollution.
Matthew Garwood: Cr Garwood said he wants to build a "sense of pride and belonging" that reaches from the CBD to the municipality's border and would like to see more opportunities within Launceston to keep young people from moving away.
Alan Harris: Looking to the future, Cr Harris wanted to see a Launceston that was larger in population, "but not necessarily sprawled out in the countryside" and would focus on encouraging mixed-use residential and business lots in the CBD, new off-road cycle paths and a clean Tamar.
George Razay: In making Launceston a great regional city, Cr Razay said he would build a "healthy, happy, and active community" to drive down rates of chronic disease and improve overall quality of life.
Tim Walker: Cr Walker said the council needed to look at other cities in Australia and worldwide as the same issues seemed to reappear, and it was important to learn from them, but he would also "reach out and actively engage" with residents to a greater degree.
Andrea Dawkins: Although it was "understandable" smaller councils were concerned about amalgamations, Cr Dawkins said they were an opportunity to find economic and environmental efficiencies, and residents would be better-represented by a larger council which includes nearby commuter towns.
Matthew Garwood: Cr Garwood said the status quo was "not a viable source of the future of government" however any reforms had to be carefully considered so smaller communities were not left in the cold and feeling "like they have no voice".
Alan Harris: Cr Harris said although the current process could be "political suicide" for the state government, he thought amalgamation made financial sense as it could streamline operations. However, any benefits would be dependent on "where the line gets drawn" for a future Tamar Valley municipality.
George Razay: A "believer in renewal", Cr Razay said change should not be made for the sake of change and the amount of evidence supporting amalgamations was thin on the ground. However, he also said "it doesn't matter what system we have, it all depends on the people" when it came to local government.
Tim Walker: Cr Walker said he saw the economic rationale for amalgamations but had doubts "the benefit to the people is being displayed". He also said amalgamation could prove problematic and lead to higher council expenditure on operational matters like wages.
Andrea Dawkins: According to Cr Dawkins, the Greater Launceston Plan was a "vital strategic document" that was key to sourcing external funding, and the revised document must balance "the opportunity for the new, greater Launceston and the reality that our city has changed fundamentally".
Matthew Garwood: Cr Garwood said the Greater Launceston Plan was useful as an overall guideline for how the city should take shape, however it was important councillors did not focus solely on their priorities and considered the "goals of the people that we're meant to be representing".
Alan Harris: In Cr Harris' eyes the Greater Launceston Plan ensured Northern councils "didn't just go off on their own" with infrastructure, and as far as sustainable development was concerned land use and preventing infrastructure duplication was something that needed to be scrutinised closely.
George Razay: In line with his platform, Cr Razay said a reviewed Greater Launceston Plan needed to "promote community health and wellbeing" and put a greater emphasis on council-run recreation programs but also creating a community garden program.
Tim Walker: Cr Walker said the Greater Launceston Plan needed to balance competing interests, but it was important to be be flexible and only use such documents as a guide, as "sometimes on the journey you're going to make different realisations" and have to change tack.
Andrea Dawkins: Cr Dawkins drew on her experience at the RSPCA where she saw the myriad factors leading to homelessness, and saw the council as "more than a facilitator, but as an operator" when it came to supporting the city's growing homeless population.
Matthew Garwood: Cr Garwood felt the council did not need to intervene directly, as "we aren't the best professionals when it comes to working in those situations" and instead would work closely with existing support services as a 'facilitator' as they were better placed to deal with the complex issue.
Alan Harris: For Cr Harris, "the only answer is to build more" housing in the city and increase density as more long-term rentals were changed to short-term rentals. One idea Cr Harris presented was to alter planning regulations and encourage developers to build housing on top of car parks.
George Razay: Cr Razay said the solution to homelessness would only come through greater intervention by the council along with the work done by existing services, and to do so would live up to what he described as the Australian ethos of "caring for each other and supporting each other".
Tim Walker: Having led the creation of the council's homelessness action plan, Cr Walker also favoured a more active approach, however he said it was important not to duplicate existing services as the council took the lead and brought things "to the next level".
Returning the streets to pedestrians
Andrea Dawkins: Putting all road users on an equal footing and "reducing the primacy of a person in a vehicle" through traffic calming was something Cr Dawkins felt the city needed more of, as it would also boost the retail economy through increased incidental shopping.
Matthew Garwood: Traffic calming and improving access for pedestrians was a good thing in Cr Garwood's eyes, however he did not want to "discriminate against those who do want to park at the front of Proud's" and said further traffic calming measures required a "sensible style and approach".
Alan Harris: Cr Harris said European cities were a model for pedestrianisation that Launceston should emulate, however there needed to be a "community conversation" about further traffic calming and parking near the CBD.
George Razay: Encouraging people to walk in the CBD was something Cr Razay advocated, saying traffic was not something that would be solved by "building more car parks". Instead, he wanted more accommodations for elderly and disabled pedestrians, and also improvements to bus services.
Tim Walker: Cr Walker said converting the one-way streets that made up the Blockie Route back to two-way would be a simple way to calm traffic through the CBD, however he was willing to "compromise" and consider an alternative, similar route elsewhere to maintain traffic access.
Andrea Dawkins: Describing public transport as historically "under-utilised", Cr Dawkins said transforming the current car-centric culture was an issue "bigger than any one of us", however she felt further traffic calming would cause a "natural" shift to public transport.
Matthew Garwood: Cr Garwood said under-utilisation of public transport was "more around the accessibility, the reliability and the culture" in Launceston, and thought more routes similar to the existing Tiger Bus model would encourage greater bus use.
Alan Harris: Cr Harris felt a carrot-and-stick approach to public transport was needed, advocating free bus services but also making parking in the city more expensive so motorists would "look at other options" like the bus, or active transport.
George Razay: Cr Razay bemoaned a Tasmanian "love affair" with cars for its impact on public health, and said for more people to get on board with public transport, "you have to have a very frequent, efficient" bus service that people could rely on "without stress".
Tim Walker: Cr Walker presented a radical idea for encouraging public transport use - resurrecting the old tramways complete with car parks and bicycle storage along the routes. He acknowledged the system "doesn't service the whole city", but said "it's a decent beginning".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.