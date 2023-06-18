The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Fulton Hogan opens crumb rubber blend plant

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson, Member of the Legislative Council Nick Duigan, Australian Flexible Pavement Association executive director technology Anna DAngelo, Fulton Hogan state manager Rob Nucifora, Miller Circular Solutions manager Tammie Miller, Fulton Hogan plant operator Isaac Day and Mayor of Dorset Greg Howard at Fulton Hogans new Crumb Rubber Bitumen Blending Plant. Photo by Declan Durrant
Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson, Member of the Legislative Council Nick Duigan, Australian Flexible Pavement Association executive director technology Anna DAngelo, Fulton Hogan state manager Rob Nucifora, Miller Circular Solutions manager Tammie Miller, Fulton Hogan plant operator Isaac Day and Mayor of Dorset Greg Howard at Fulton Hogans new Crumb Rubber Bitumen Blending Plant. Photo by Declan Durrant

One of the state's major civil construction contractors is continuing its mission of reinventing road surfaces by expanding its operation of taking old tyres and turning it into bitumen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.