The prospect of Tasmania gaining a tyre recycling facility has received a boost after the state government announced millions in funding to bolster the use of crumb rubber in the state. Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said the government had committed $4 million to work with industry to establish a crumbing plant in Tasmania. READ MORE: Premier to announce changes to cabinet before Parliament resumes About 1.3 million tyres are disposed of in Tasmania each year, most of which end up in landfill or stockpiles. Mr Ferguson said the government would use recycled rubber from truck tyres in road resurfacing this year as part of its commitment to waste reduction and fostering a circular economy. "Crumb rubber has already been used on several resurfacing sites in the North of the state this summer, including on the Bass, East Tamar and West Tamar highways," he said. Tyres are processed into crumb rubber in Victoria before being blended with bitumen at Fulton Hogan's plant in Launceston for use in road resurfacing. READ MORE: Launcestons Dunn family bows out of Brisbane Street after 140 years Fulton Hogan state manager Sam Allen said the use of crumb rubber was an effective way to recycle old tyres which also improved the longevity of bitumen roads. "The crumb rubber blended binder provides a longer-lasting road through a slower oxidation rate equaling a longer-lasting road," he said. Although the crumbing takes place on the mainland in Victoria, Mr Allen said the process is still cost-effective and provides the environmental benefit of reducing tyre waste. "It's definitely cost-effective in comparison to a virgin polymer that you manufacture,'' he said. "With a virgin material, you don't get any environmental impact that you would with a recycled product." READ MORE: LGBTQIA+ advocates call to ban unnecessary medical interventions With demand for the product needing to rise before a crumbing plant in Tasmania was to become viable, Mr Allen said the government's investment would help drive the use of crumb rubber in the state. "There needs to be enough market to support a crumbing plant," he said. "Currently, there's been great uptake on this product, but we need more uptake to provide a sustainable market for a crumbing plant." The push for a tyre recycling facility will also be strengthened by a fixed blending facility Fulton Hogan intend to build at their Mowbray facility. READ MORE: Beautiful blooms delight crowds at Entally Estate "We're currently being supported by the Tyre Stewardship Australia with a couple of different projects," Mr Allen said. "We are investing $1.3 million on this site to put a fixed blending facility so we will have crumb rubber binder in Tasmania at all times." Mr Ferguson said the government would work with industry to look for opportunities to utilise crumb rubber in road resurfacing in Tasmania. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

