Funds for Tasmania's first rubber crumbing plant

The State Government has provided $3 million to attract a commercial partner to open Tasmania's first rubber crumbing plant to support the road resurfacing program.
The plant would process waste tyre material to be reused for rubber crumb on roads and other surfaces like playgrounds.
The government called for expressions of interest for its Roads to Resource Recovery Waste Tyre Reprocessing Grant Program, with applications to close on January 30.
Minister for Environment and Climate Change Roger Jaensch said under the grant program; the government provided up to $3 m to partner with industry to develop a rubber crumbing plant or provide alternative and sustainable solutions for the recovery of end-of-life tyres.
He said waste tyres could become problematic if illegally dumped or stored inappropriately.
He said Tasmania produced about a million motor vehicle tyres a year and most get shredded and sent interstate for more processing. "Some get brought back to Tasmania and turned into road surfacing projects like this one at Port Sorell," he said. He was speaking about one of the first roads to have crumb rubber built into the road surface.
"It's holding up really well, and it encouraged us that we can do that for more of Tasmania's roads, but we don't want to send our waste tyres away and then bring them back burning diesel both ways. The primary focus of the grant program is to invest in a rubber crumbing plant to produce materials for reuse in road surfacing across Tasmania - using Tasmania's waste tyres, reprocessed in Tasmania, in Tasmanian roads," he said.
EOI applications open on December 15.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate reporter in Devonport. Contact Libby at 0447176804 or libby.bingham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Advocate reporter in Devonport. Contact Libby at 0447176804 or libby.bingham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.