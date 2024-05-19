41-year-old undergoes surgery following crash; police seeking witnesses

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash that occurred at a forestry plantation near Sprent on Sunday morning.
They are asking anyone who saw a gold Nissan Patrol driving in the Sprent area prior to the crash at 6.55am to contact their local police station or call 131 444.
A 41-year-old man who was trapped in the vehicle was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospitalby the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
A 37-year-old man who was also in the car was treated at the scene and taken to the North West Regional hospital for testing.
Police said it was the 37-year-old man who called for help after the crash. A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the scene was located "following an extensive search of the area".
"The passenger was extracted, stabilized, then transported by ambulance to the Sprent School oval and transferred into the care of the rescue helicopter and flown to the RHH for surgery," they said.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.
In earlier reports, police had said the crash had occurred at Upper Castra.
