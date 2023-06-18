Glen Dhu residents battling increased traffic noise from the Midland Highway have had their concerns heard by State Growth and the City of Launceston council.
In a petition submitted to council earlier this month, 31 Heather Street residents requested the reinstallation of a sound barrier that was removed to facilitate a new carpark at Door of Hope.
The land in question is owned by Door of Hope, who are understood to have met every guideline in getting the carpark approved more than five years ago.
However, residents say they had not been aware of the plans until the work began on the Glen Dhu Street site several months ago.
At a 90-minute meeting with council representatives on Thursday, residents also discussed removing a new traffic island and the 90-degree parking opposite the Door of Hope complex.
"We went away feeling fairly positive," resident Alison Emery said.
"You can only ask to get things clarified and see what they can do - it was a cordial meeting."
Increased traffic noise from the highway was compounded by extended night-time roadworks, which finished last week.
In a statement, the Department of Growth said it was aware of the issue and was "working with all parties involved".
"While the department no longer owns the land, we understand the residents' concerns and are investigating whether there are any measures that can be implemented which will mitigate the highway noise," the statement read.
City of Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood said the issue would be discussed at council, and confirmed council was "progressing plans" for a dedicated school crossing on Glen Dhu Street.
"Council officers have ... met with concerned residents seeking solutions to the issues identified," Cr Garwood said.
"Officers will now prepare recommendations for the consideration of councillors at a future council meeting."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
