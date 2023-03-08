Thanks to a donation by construction company Fulton Hogan, automotive apprentices at the TasTAFE Alanvale Campus can now learn invaluable, on-the-job skills.
TasTAFE automotive teacher Craig Wright said the donation would enhance the learning experience of heavy vehicle apprentices.
"We're really grateful for Fulton Hogan for approaching us with the idea to donate the truck," Mr Wright said.
"It has an electronic-controlled engine, a full hydraulic system, alloy wheels and a working hoist tray which are features that none of our other trucks have, so it will allow our students to assess and work on things they weren't previously able to."
Tas TAFE education and operations director Brendan Holland said the trucks pre-loved state was a bonus for students.
"The fact that the truck is in used condition will be incredibly useful for our students because the trucks that they will be working on, on the job, will naturally have some wear and tear. So you can actually diagnose a lot more than you would on a newer truck," Mr Holland said.
Fulton Hogan SEQ Nic Russell said seeing the truck go to a good home was great.
"For us, this truck is past its usable life for what we use it for, and fortunately, we have some clever people that work for us who came up with a really great idea to find a second life for the truck rather than just sell it at auction or scrap it for parts," Mr Russell said.
"And to see it being able to be used for such a helpful purpose is honestly great.
"Especially when the people it's helping are the future of our industry, it's just wonderful to see."
Infrastructure and Transport minister Michael Ferguson said the donation by Fulton Hogan highlighted the importance of giving young people the education and training they need.
"Apprentices will gain new skills including diagnostics, systems testing, repairs, system identification and fault diagnostics when working on the truck," Mr Ferguson said.
"The donation of the truck by Fulton Hogan is an example of TasTAFE's cooperation with industry in action.
"Partnerships like this will be crucial for TasTAFE to become a leading education and training provider."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
