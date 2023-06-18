The Examiner
Cancer Council Tasmania asks for donations for EOFY tax appeal

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
June 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Ian Hamilton, a volunteer t2t driver, Ollie Holmes and Ollie's mum Barbara O'Breza. Picture supplied
For its end of financial year tax appeal, Cancer Council Tasmania is shining a light on 13-year-old Ollie Holmes, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening tumour in 2021.

