For its end of financial year tax appeal, Cancer Council Tasmania is shining a light on 13-year-old Ollie Holmes, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening tumour in 2021.
The Hobart schoolboy turned 13 in October last year - a birthday which his mum, Barbara O'Breza, was told they may not celebrate.
Ollie was diagnosed with a life-threatening tumour measuring 10 centimetres located deep within his brain.
Emergency surgery removed 90 per cent of the tumour, followed by immediate intensive radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
Ms O'Breza said they were entering a frightening and uncertain world, not knowing what the outcomes would be for Ollie.
"I'd heard about Cancer Council Tasmania and when I rang the Supportive Care team, I just couldn't believe that there was so much help and support available to me at no cost," Ms O'Breza said.
Without a driver's licence, Ms O'Breza said her biggest challenge was getting Ollie to critical fortnightly treatments.
"Access to Cancer Council Tasmania's free transport2treatment program was life changing," Ms O'Breza said.
"No worry about parking, no worry about fuel costs; it just takes the stress away."
Further surgery was needed for Ollie in Melbourne, and financial assistance to cover travel expenses was available through Cancer Council Tasmania's Rachel and Jye Fund.
But in April 2022, Ms O'Breza was told that Ollie's treatment was not working.
"We received the overwhelming news that Ollie only had three weeks to live, but then the doctors identified a rare molecular mutation and started a different regime of medications," Ms O'Breza said.
"Ollie had his first treatment, and he was like a completely different child."
Now, Ollie is transitioning back to school and his last MRI showed that the tumour had shrunk to four centimetres.
"Continued access to the t2t program has been more than just a drive to treatment, it has saved our lives," Ms O'Breza said.
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive officer Penny Egan said the Tax Appeal would make a difference to the lives of Tasmanians, as it has done with Ollie.
"The Cancer Council team was able to talk with Barbara, help her process the shocking news of Ollie's diagnosis and investigate how Cancer Council Tasmania could assist further," Ms Egan said.
"Throughout this time, Cancer Council Tasmania's supportive care team has continued to provide Barbara with emotional support and practical assistance."
Donations to the 2023 Tasmanian Tax Appeal can be made through Cancer Council Tasmania's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
