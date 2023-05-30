The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Invermay students debut short film at QVMAG

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
May 30 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invermay and St Finn Barr's Catholic Primary School students with certificates of appreciation after the debut of their short film. Photo by Rod Thompson
Invermay and St Finn Barr's Catholic Primary School students with certificates of appreciation after the debut of their short film. Photo by Rod Thompson

A group of school students have developed a short film about their love for their Invermay community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.