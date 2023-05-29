Opposition Leader Rebecca White has revealed a Tasmanian Labor government would invest more than $90 million into regional and remote health infrastructure and its workers.
Ms White said $60 million would fund extra beds or bed upgrades, waiting or consulting rooms, X-ray, ultrasound or EKG machines, diagnostic equipment, and expand health services at 18 regional hospitals and health facilities across Tasmania.
The opposition leader said an additional $28.4 million would go towards staff recruitment, a further $3 million would cover the university HELP debt of 150 newly created positions, and an extra $1 million would expand the Rural Medical Workforce Centre.
The Rockliff state government committed $12.1 billion over four years towards health services in the 2023-24 budget, which included $682.9 million for hospital infrastructure, ambulance stations and mental health facilities.
Health funding accounted for 34.8 per cent of the overall state budget for the next financial year.
Ms White said Ambulance services would improve under Labor's plan with a $3.5 million per year investment.
"Under Labor's Right Priorities Plan, our district hospitals would provide enhanced 24/7 emergency care and a wider range of primary health services," she said.
"Depending on local need, this may include sub-acute and community care, palliative care, or injury rehabilitation.
"A Labor government will invest $60 million to upgrade consultation rooms or purchase equipment like x-rays and ultrasounds.
"We will support our local hospitals to employ more nurse practitioners, nurses, allied health professionals, rural generalist doctors and administrative support workers.
"We would create 21 statewide paramedic positions, the equivalent of 3.5 full-time jobs at each station.
Ms White said two Ambulance stations in the north of the state would improve under a Labor government.
"The Bridport and Swansea Ambulance Stations would be upgraded to double-branch operations, while additional paramedics would be employed to provide 24/7 coverage, reducing response times to ensure that vulnerable patients are not left waiting for care," she said.
Ms White said a Labor government would employ more than 200 additional staff across Tasmania's regional health system.
"We will support this significant investment in regional health recruitment with a $3 million package to wipe the university debt of 150 health workers who work in a regional hospital for a minimum of three years," she said.
Ms White said a Tasmanian Labor Government would immediately address the health crisis in the north and the north-east by investing in regional and remote health infrastructure and workers.
"Labor understands access to health care in rural and regional areas is challenging and that Tasmanians want to receive care closer to where they live," she said.
"Almost 50 per cent of rural or regionally based Tasmanian adults have three or more chronic health conditions.
"That is why a Labor Government would work with local communities and local healthcare providers to expand health services at 18 regional hospitals and health facilities across Tasmania."
Ms White said those hospitals would include Beaconsfield District Health Service, Campbell Town Health and Community Service, Deloraine District Hospital, Flinders Island Multi-purpose Centre, George Town District Hospital and Community Centre, North East Soldiers Memorial Hospital Scottsdale, St Helens District Hospital and Community Centre, St Marys Community Health Centre, May Shaw Health Centre, Swansea and Toosey Aged and Community Care, Longford.
The opposition leader said Labor's plan to invest in rural and regional health services would be a practical solution to reduce bed block, ramping and emergency department overcrowding at our major hospitals.
"The more we can do locally, the less pressure there will be on our bigger facilities," she said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.