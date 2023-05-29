The Examiner
Exclusive

Rebecca White says Labor would spend more than $90 million on improving hospitals and health facilities

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated May 30 2023 - 7:20am, first published 5:30am
Opposition Leader Rebecca White talks with an Ambulance volunteer. Picture supplied.
Opposition Leader Rebecca White has revealed a Tasmanian Labor government would invest more than $90 million into regional and remote health infrastructure and its workers.

