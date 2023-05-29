It was another action-packed weekend of sport in Launceston on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Starting things off with an NPL Northern derby on Friday night as Launceston City defeated Riverside Olympic it went right until Sunday as Rocherlea and Bracknell met in NTFA's Aboriginal Round.
While that match ended prematurely due to an unfortunate injury to Bracknell's Beau Makin, plenty of supporters made their way up to Rocherlea Oval to support the club's annual event.
Those two matches bookended a massive Saturday with Tasmanian State League football and Tasmanian Netball League action being held at UTAS Stadium and the Silverdome respectively.
Northern sides North Launceston, Cavaliers and Northern Hawks all came away victorious in those contests, while NTFA action took place as usual around its grounds.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
