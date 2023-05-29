The Examiner
Councillor suggests switch of Macquarie Point stadium and Northern prison

Molly Appleton
Molly Appleton
Updated May 30 2023 - 9:08am, first published 4:30am
Meander Valley councillor John Temple has moved a motion for the mayor to write to the Premier with suggestions on where a stadium and Northern prison should be located.
Should the Northern prison site and a future stadium at Macquarie Point be switched? One Meander Valley councillor has placed the trade on the table.

