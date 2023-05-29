A Swansea woman told police in an interview about the murder of Shane Barker that things looked "pretty yucky" for her and her husband, a Supreme Court jury heard.
During a video-recorded police interview played in court Noelene June Jordan, 68, said: "It looks pretty yucky against Snow and I."
"There is no way known we'd kill Shane.
"I don't know who was responsible; I wish I did."
Mrs Jordan and her husband Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker outside his home on August 2, 2009.
He remark came after an hour and half interview in which Detective sergeants Rick Newman and Joe Riley forthrightly challenged a number of aspects of her statements to them since Mr Barker's death.
Mrs Jordan made a statutory declaration on August 10, 2009 in which she said that she stayed in Swansea all night on August 2, 2009.
However, in a recorded interview with police on September 21 Mrs Jordan claimed that instead she and her husband had visited KFC at Kings Meadows.
The statement came after police informed her that information from Telstra towers indicated that the couple's phone travelled up the Midland Highway.
In part of the interview police suggested that she and her husband [known as Snow] were directly responsible for Mr Barker's death.
"No way," she said.
"Why no way?," Sergeant Newman asked.
"There's no way we'd do something like that," she said.
"Why not?," he asked again.
Mrs Jordan held her hands out in response.
Police also asked her about a statement that they visited KFC on Sunday, July 26.
In an interview Mr Jordan said that when returning from KFC on July 26 they stopped at Mr Barker's home and picked up a crowbar.
"I walked up the side of the shed, I'm not sure if I touched anything or not," he said.
"I went round and bent down to pick it up and grabbed hold of the knob on the meter box and pulled myself back up again."
Police suggested to him that the crow bar story was a fiction to cover up the chance that any DNA evidence was found at Mr Barker's home.
During her interview police suggested her stories were changing constantly.
"I'm so confused I don't know where I am," she said.
The jury heard a series of legally obtained telephone intercepts between the Jordan household and their daughter Rachel Barker (nee Jordan) and listening device conversations obtained by police from their home.
In one call she tells a friend about August 2:"Noelene in her wisdom tells them i'm at home and never went to KFC. I told them a big lie."
In a telephone call intercepted on September 27 Mrs Jordan said the couple changed drivers at Powranna on their way back from KFC to Swansea on August 2.
In the October 30 interview she said the couple drove to KFC via the Nile Rd and Evandale because it was out of the traffic and there were no headlights.
Police asked Mrs Jordan how she felt about Mr Barker's death.
"Devastated and then petrified," she said.
Sergeant Riley suggested that if the couple were truly devastated about Mr Barker's death that they would have contacted police and said they were driving through Campbell Town that night and would be able to help them solve the case.
"We didn't even give that a thought, we were too busy trying to survive with Rachel, Justin and Sophie [their granddaughter]," she said.
"You didn't even give it thought?," Mr Riley asked.
"No," Mrs Jordan said.
"Rather than assist us you decided to tell lies?," Mr Riley asked.
"No," Mrs Jordan said.
Justice Robert Pearce told the jury that the questions asked by police were not evidence.
"The answers are the evidence," he said.
