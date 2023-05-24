The Examiner sports journalists Brian Allen, Ben Hann and Rob Shaw rolled up their sleeves with Josh Partridge sidelined with COVID this week.
Ben brought back 'Hanny's hard hitters' in a sign it's here to stay.
This week's question was: Should Hawthorn have a role in Tasmania once the Tassie AFL team is introduced?
It was change of tack from Hann who had his head in the Supercars all weekend.
He shares his experience at Symmons Plains before some ribbing from Shaw who reminds him that his West Coast Eagles were thrashed by the Hawks.
It was Shaw who witnessed Hawthorn smash the Eagles by 116 points on Sunday and he digs out some insightful audio from coach Sam Mitchell.
Allen hit the Bass Highway bound for Devonport Oval on Saturday and takes us through his thoughts from reporting on the NTFA versus NWFL representative matches and what the future could hold.
During moments of the week, we hear from Cavaliers netball coach Dannie Carstens and Allen recounts one of the great stories in NTFA representative footy history.
We then get great insight into Shaw's passion for English soccer club Brighton and their remarkable journey to European competition.
Back home, Shaw will be covering the Friday night soccer derby between Launceston City and Riverside while Allen and Hann are heading to NTFA premier men's and women's contests this weekend.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
