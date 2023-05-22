The Examiner
Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell outlines future Tasmanian role

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated May 22 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:30am
Tyler Brockman celebrates one of his two goals in Hawthorn's 22.10 (142) to 4.2 (26) defeat of West Coast in Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Hawthorn coach and honorary Tasmanian Sam Mitchell is confident his club will have a major role to play in his adopted state's new-look AFL landscape.

Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

