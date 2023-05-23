The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Super Netball Tasmanian bid welcomed by Northern Hawks and Cavaliers

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks' Ellie Marshall and Cavaliers' Keely Atkinson were involved in an exciting Northern derby earlier this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Hawks' Ellie Marshall and Cavaliers' Keely Atkinson were involved in an exciting Northern derby earlier this season. Picture by Phillip Biggs

With a decision looming over the future of Collingwood's Super Netball team, there has been speculation over the location of a replacement to keep the league at eight teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.