Geoff Skeggs is synonymous with representative footy.
The NTFA representative football director has been a selector for Tasmanian under-23 sides and in 2011 he was a selector of the All-Australian under-23 side.
He's also well known for a screamer he took over Port Adelaide premiership coach Mark Williams when the NTFA played Collingwood in 1986.
It was the first of his many representative footy appearances and he reflected on the game that also featured former Magpies captain Tony Shaw.
"I played back in my young days with East Launceston and South Launceston and then representing the NTFA in the '80s," he said at UTAS Stadium this week.
"Probably my highlight was that in '86 I played in the NTFA rep game against Collingwood at York Park.
"There would have been 15-16000 people here.
"It was really good chasing around the black and white most of the day.
"We had a good crack at them and it was a highlight of my career."
The representative football director can't wait for the North's rivalry to resume with the North-West on Saturday.
The under-18 boys play at 12pm while the seniors take on the NWFL at 2pm at Devonport Oval.
"We haven't beaten them for a long time," he said.
"Hopefully this weekend we can turn the tables on them and have a nice win up there after last year having a win over the Southern Football League."
Skeggs joined the NTFA board more than two decades ago after playing more than 600 games on the field.
The association life member, who has been managing representative football for the past 16-17 years, said his vision was to see a regional round-robin at the one venue in the coming years.
"Hopefully going forward with the changes we can have a round-robin coming up in the next two to three years for rep football," he said.
Hopefully going forward with the changes we can have a round-robin coming up in the next two to three years for rep football.- Geoff Skeggs
"For the young kids coming through we need more North-West, South and NTFA combining round-robin competitions going forward, it would be nice."
He said the vision was to see that for seniors and under-18s.
"It would be good so we can get some of these younger kids and give them something to look forward to - to get them going," he said.
"So hopefully when they get going a bit better they get looked at, at the AFL level."
He said the concept was one he had seen before.
"We did that with the state under-23s, when we used to go away we used to have a round-robin series over the weekend," he said.
"That's what I'd like to see with the NTFA, North-West and Southern football leagues going forward."
The NFTA and NWFL teams were announced on Thursday night.
More representative football previews will feature in Saturday's edition of The Examiner.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.