Hawthorn host West Coast in AFL at Launceston's UTAS Stadium

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 21 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
The game, the crowd and even the weather were all significantly better than expected as Hawthorn demolished West Coast by 116 points at Launceston's UTAS Stadium.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

