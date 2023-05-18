The NTFA have a bit to play for.
They haven't beaten the NWFL from six attempts since 2004.
Breaking the losing streak is something the group has spoken about in the lead up to Saturday's clash at Devonport Oval.
South Launceston ruck Cody Lowe said representative coach Lochie Dornauf had addressed it at training.
"I reckon this year is probably going to be one of our better years, we've got a pretty good side this year so hopefully we go down there and knock them off," Lowe said.
Longford midfielder/forward Jack Donnellan also said it was a big motivator heading into the weekend.
"Yeah there has been talk, Lochie's really been getting the boys going and we talked about it on Tuesday night," he said.
"There's a lot on the line and we'll be going up there putting our best foot forward and giving it a crack."
Lowe and Donnellan are both back after enjoying a 11.14 (80) to 8.6 (54) representative win against the SFL last year.
NTFA assistant coach Tom Reinmuth said the group had been gelling well in their three weeks of training.
"The thing that has taken me by surprise is how well the boys get along," he said.
He said there were numerous returning players from last year's successful campaign as well some new faces to the NTFA who had come from the TSL or elsewhere.
Speaking on The NTFA Footy Show this week, coach Lochie Dornauf said his side was keen to play like AFL ladder leader Collingwood who are renowned for their run-and-carry style.
Reinmuth echoed that sentiment.
"We want to move the ball quick and be exciting and we think that's probably best suited to a lot of the players we've picked," he said.
"We can see how successful it is at AFL level, we're not saying we're there but given it's a rep side we do have a highly-skilled crop of players."
He elaborated on how the NTFA aimed to take the game on.
"We'll be backing our skills and moving the ball into dangerous places quickly," he said.
"We'll have to take into consideration the conditions on the day but it looks like it's going to be fine and from all reports Devonport Oval is in great nick so I don't think they'll be too much standing in the way of moving the ball quickly."
Meanwhile, there has been talk this week about the absence of NTFA players in Tasmania's initial state men's squad which was released on Monday.
Their first match is against Queensland on July 1 at North Hobart Oval.
All regions are represented with players from all seven clubs in the TSL as well as four from the NWFL in the 41-player squad.
There were 11 Northern players selected with seven coming from Launceston and four from North Launceston.
Earlier this week, coach Maverick Weller said the door was still ajar for players to be brought into the squad.
Lowe said it was another aspect motivating the NTFA group.
"Loch touched base on it, he said it's probably something we can look forward to this weekend," Lowe said.
"That we can go out there and showcase we are good enough to play in the state team and we are a good enough comp to play at that level."
Donnellan shared a similar view.
"It's a good opportunity for guys like (Jordan) Cousens and all that to stand out this weekend, just to let the North-West boys know what we can do," he said.
"People will judge us on our performance and we'll go from there."
Teams
NWFL
B: F. Kelly, D. Brazendale, L. Warren
HB: N. Walters, B. van Buuren, T. Kelly
C: L. Russell, Q. Byard, K. Lowe
HF: Z. Marshall, J. Wolfe, W. Kenny
F: K. Kubicki, J. Templeton, O. Kelly
R: J. Smith, B. Boag, D. Smith
INT: S. Egger, C. Castles, M. Elliot, T. Charles
Emergencies: B. Howard, S. McCrossen, L. Elphinstone, D. Goss
NTFA
B: J. Last, D. Howe, J. Tuthill
HB: J. Harris, J. Singline, J. Boyd
C: J. Krushka, J. Frankcombe, I. Thompson
HF: J. Donnellan, A. Wilkinson, S. Borlini
F: L. Dornauf, C. Lowe, C. Brown
R: H. Leedham, L. Davies, J. Cousens
INT: O. Wood, K. Lanham, T. Miller, K. Chilcott
Emergencies: M. Lee, C. Warren, S. Scott
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
