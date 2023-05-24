The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston City host Riverside Olympic in NPL Tasmania derby

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Simeoni was on target for City against his old team Riverside in the season-opener. Picture by Rod Thompson
Toby Simeoni was on target for City against his old team Riverside in the season-opener. Picture by Rod Thompson

Second place in NPL Tasmania is the incentive for Launceston City ahead of Friday night's derby with Riverside Olympic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.