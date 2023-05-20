The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NWFL defeat NTFA in under-18 representative football at Devonport Oval

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 20 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NTFA coach Addison Cosslett addresses his troops at the first change. Picture by Brian Allen
NTFA coach Addison Cosslett addresses his troops at the first change. Picture by Brian Allen

The NWFL's under-18 outfit extended their dominance over the NTFA with a 11.9 (75) to 5.6 (36) win at Devonport Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.