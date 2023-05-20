The NWFL's under-18 outfit extended their dominance over the NTFA with a 11.9 (75) to 5.6 (36) win at Devonport Oval on Saturday.
The North-West broke away in the second-half of the second stanza with four goals that had them up by 33 points at half-time.
Despite the margin, the North remained in striking distance throughout the second half and got a sniff when Patrick Gatenby curled through a snap early in the final quarter.
But their hopes were dashed when the NWFL's Jy Marshall took a mark at the 50-metre arc, played on and slotted a major.
According to Saturday's footy record, the NWFL under-18 outfit has yet to lose to the NTFA since their first clash in 2001.
The North-West won by 53 points when they last met in 2019.
NWFL coach Jayden Wicks said the victory was a great opportunity for the North-West to showcase their quality.
"It's really good to put us on the map (that) we are a good competition," he said.
"We probably don't get enough credit for that because there is the TSL.
"But I do think we have very good players up here that probably don't get the recognition because of travel, work and life.
"It's good to be able to put on a good show and if anyone saw the game, you saw how well they can link-up and they're decent-sized boys and they put the work in."
Wicks spoke of the where the match was won and lost.
"We got reward for effort late in the second quarter, we kicked two or three goals at the end of it and our work before that set us up for that," he said.
The coach provided great insight into the back story of NWFL Ian Wotherspoon Medal-winner Bailey Woodcock who provided great drive off half-back.
Wicks said he was proud of the way the youngster handled himself.
"He was able to stick it up me today," he said.
"I told him he was touch and go to be in the side because I was trying to people please too much.
"So I got him in there because he deserved to be in there. He's a hell of a player, credit to him for sticking it up me."
The coach elaborated on what happened with selection.
"He's from Devonport so I coach him so that's why (there was the situation)," he said.
"I didn't want there to be too many Devonport players in the team so I was trying to balance it out."
Otherwise, Burnie's Ky Robotham, who kicked one major, stood out with his skill and the way he got into space.
The coach admired his second, third and fourth efforts.
"He's been playing pretty consistent senior footy for two years now and that showed," Wicks said.
Bowen Clemons, Ethan Bonde, Sam Long and Keaton Edwards were also named in the winner's best.
Marshall snagged three goals while Bonde, Ivory and Blake slotted two each.
NTFA coach Addison Cosslett said it was a game of two halves for his group.
He said they cleaned up their skills and composure in the second half and were outscored five goals to four.
Captain Will Richards, who won the NTFA's best player medal, was praised for putting his head over the footy all day through the midfield.
"He managed to find it and dig it out and he kicked a goal," Cosslett said.
Fellow Deloraine player Deacon Bloomfield was another that caught the eye of spectators with his efforts on the wing.
"He was marking target for us down the line but also provided a bit of spark with his skills," Cosslett said.
Gatenby, who booted two majors, was a strong forward target.
"He was a good option for us, he hit-up at the ball well," Cosslett said.
Logan Jones, Tallis Trudgeon, Kale Fraser and Jayden Eldershaw also made big contributions.
Oscar Winspear came off in the first quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury and didn't come back into the game.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
