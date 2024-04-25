'Really quite phenomenal' Bayles thriving on and off the field in new role

A new off-field role is paving the way for Harry Bayles' strong on-field performances this season.
The 20-year-old is one of six players taking on assistant coaching roles, partnering with co-captain Fletcher Bennett to lead the defenders.
He believes the off-field responsibility has made him feel more comfortable on the turf.
"It gives me a good opportunity to watch back the games in more depth," Bayles said.
"Fletcher and I cut some edits every week, looking at the things we do well and the things we need to work on.
"It gives me more of an understanding as well and then everyone is on the same page. If the players are doing it and delivering it to other players, rather than the coaches, then we are all on the same page."
The former Scotch Oakburn College student, who works at his old school, is one of many young, exciting players leading the way for North Launceston.
Playing off half-back, a role he started growing in last season, Bayles is crucial to the Bombers' quick ball movement through the midfield.
"I've really enjoyed being able to be more of an offensive defender and being able to run and link up with my foot skills - it's been really good," he said.
"We are still a very young team and when we get speed on the ball and run like we have been, it's pretty hard to stop as has been shown.
"I really enjoy playing the way that we do and I know that all of the other boys do as well."
With the Bombers sitting at 4-0 heading into this weekend's clash against Clarence, Bayles has featured in the best players twice.
His efforts have earned plaudits from coach Adrian Smith, describing Bayles' leg speed as one of his team's weapons.
"He reads the game really well and makes good decisions with ball in hand," Smith said.
"He's a really strong runner for us and he's playing a really aggressive half-back flanker role where we want the ball in his hands so he can set us up offensively.
"At the moment, he's really embracing that role, being aggressive up around the stoppage and his running patterns have been really quite phenomenal in some ways - he's getting the ball and driving it forward for us.
"He's one of our weapons and is one of our kids that's got some really good tricks and we're just encouraging him to use those weapons each week and trying to utilise those to the advantage of our team."
