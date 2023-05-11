A strange barge in the kanamaluka/River Tamar has caught the eye of locals this week who are wondering what the 12-metre vessel is doing in the estuary.
The TasWater craft is undertaking survey activities along large swaths of the river between late March and mid-April this year in contributory work towards the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan (TEHRAP).
TERHAP, developed by the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce, hopes to address long running concerns over the health of the waterway, and is estimated to be finished by 2024.
The barge, dubbed the "good vessel TasWater," will complete survey drilling offshore at several locations between Kings Park waterfront and North Esk River inlet, and began work on March 27.
TasWater Senior communications lead Craig Wellington said the floating barge was testing the riverbed between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Fridays.
"If you're on the estuary, look out for us and keep a safe distance," Mr Wellington said.
The Tamar survey follows the beginning of major upgrades to reduce sewerage and stormwater flows into the kanamaluka/Tamar River in October last year.
That project, a $17 million venture jointly funded by local, state and federal governments, targets a 66 per cent reduction in overflows and was estimated for completion in March.
At this stage, the project has completed the design of new infrastructure for pipelines, storage facilities and pump stations, as well as assessment of how flora and fauna will be impacted - usually investigated during similar survey operations.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
