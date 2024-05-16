How Launceston's newest theatre company wants to change the city's musical scene

"In painting terms, it's a blank canvas," said Lauchlin Hansen, the co-founder of Launceston's newest theatre company.
"Having a transformational space that becomes the perfect setting to tell perfect stories."
Hansen was responding to a question - where did his new troupe earn its name? - by way of a concept: a mid-century experimental form of performance space called black box theatre. It requires almost nothing, only a square room of four dark walls, a flat floor, performers and a script.
"It means adaptability; you can take it anywhere," Travis Hennessy interjects. He's the company's other co-founder and co-artistic director. "It encompasses what we're trying to achieve; that's why we chose the name."
Hansen and Hennessy's dramatic enterprise, which they've called Black Box Theatre Co., launched last week. The pair want it to be emblematic of its namesake by taking theatre in the city to new places.
"What we kind of want to do is reinvent ourselves each show we do; to be able to challenge our performers and our audiences" Hansen said
"We want to open that box of fresh experience in new places."
Black Box is, in their own words, "a purely artistic venture" that they hope fills a gap in the musical theatre market; rather than pursuing larger-than-life shows - a well-loved and well-travelled Launceston tradition - they would head down a road not taken and hone in on smaller, intimate stagings.
The company's official genesis was May last year, when the pair - long-time friends and collaborators - began acting on that missing link in Launceston's performance space, though the idea has been something kicking around in their heads for far longer.
"We were always thinking, lots of these gorgeous little shows can be done, and we have the actors, the talent, the musicians and designers. We just don't have a company to do them," Hennessy said.
"So we made one."
After a year of preliminary work, which included growing the team and adding locals Alexander Wells and Nikia Breen to the mix, the company was launched on May 10 as the latest addition to the Launceston's stage company milieu since 2022.
Now Hennessy and Hansen are gearing up for their first show, Spring Awakening, a musical that is a kind of microcosm for Black Box's aspirations: a small-scale production staged in a unique place - the Christ Church on Frederick Street - that delves into challenging themes which bigger companies would likely never touch.
The coming-of-age musical, set in 19th-century Germany, opens on July 10. Hansen said "it's going to be special" with its combination of performers invested in the company and the production's story.
"We're striving towards this goal of creating something special here," he said.
"This is the first step."
