The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston missing person, Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, search continues

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated May 10 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The search for missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell continues into the second week. Picture Paul Scambler/Tasmania Police
The search for missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell continues into the second week. Picture Paul Scambler/Tasmania Police

The search for missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell will involve sifting through the North Esk River over the coming days, while Tasmania Police urges witnesses to come forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.